Over 450 new LED streetlights being installed in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna will be getting more than 450 new LED streetlights.

BC Hydro will install the lights, replacing high pressure sodium streetlights on the wooden power poles.

It's expected to take about two weeks for the installations to be complete.

BC Hydro says residents and business should notice minimal impacts as power will be maintained during each replacement, which typically takes up to a half-hour, and requires only brief single-lane closures at some sites.

The City of West Kelowna is also planning to continue its phased in LED conversions on more than 1,700 steel city lampposts throughout the community.