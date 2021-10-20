West Kelowna police have two people in custody after a large amount of stolen goods were recovered

Photo: RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP have shut down a suspected high-value theft ring.

Police say two people from the Lower Mainland were arrested and more than $30,000 in suspected stolen merchandise seized.

RCMP say they were tipped off by in-store security about alleged shoplifting of "high-value merchandise" from local stores being perpetrated by a man and woman associated to a Ford cargo van earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police say they located the van and the two occupants in the parking lot of a Kelowna business.

The couple were taken into custody without incident.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up the suspected merchandise, believed to have been stolen from local businesses.

A 42-year-old man from Langley and a 46-year-old woman from White Rock were conditionally released to attend court at a later date.

“The merchandise recovered included home improvement supplies, kitchen appliances, as well as various tools and machinery of high value,” states Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney of the West Kelowna RCMP community safety unit.

“Prolific thieves and shoplifters cost businesses thousands of dollars in lost revenue each month. Our collaborative approach and our relationship with our local asset protection associates is an invaluable tool that assists us in targeting prolific retail thieves.”

The investigation remains ongoing.