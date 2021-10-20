Wilson's Landing Fire Dept. receives electric chainsaw from Home Depot

Photo: Kim Elsasser

The Wilson's Landing Fire Department has received a generous donation courtesy of Kelowna's Home Depot.

Kim Elsasser, a firefighter with the Wilson's Landing Fire Dept., tells Castanet he was shopping at the Home Depot looking for some new tools for the department.

"Our department is trying to be a little more environmentally friendly so I was looking for electric power tools," Elsasser says.

He says the manager of the Home Depot asked if there was anything that the fire department needed and he indicated they were looking for a new chain saw.

After deciding on an electric chainsaw worth almost $600, the manager surprised Elsasser by throwing in another one at no cost.

"We need two chainsaws, so we bought one and he threw one in for free," Elsasser says.

Elsasser says they don't use chainsaws that much during their normal duties, so when they do need one it's important that it works. "At incidents, you need stuff to work right away."

He said the fact that electric chainsaws are quiet is a big help, "if someone is trapped when you start equipment it scares them. With this chainsaw, you don't even hear it."

"We cannot thank Steve at Home Depot enough. We also want to thank everyone that has given a honk or shout-out to all the firefighters and responders that are (were) working tirelessly against these fires," Elsasser said.