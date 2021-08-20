Beloved West Kelowna teacher loses home to Mount Law wildfire

Photo: GoFundMe

The community is rallying behind a beloved West Kelowna elementary school teacher who lost her home to the Mount Law wildfire.

Shannondee Rigby was the unlucky owner of the single home destroyed in the wildfire in Upper Glenrosa.

Grade 11 student Callie Patton said Rigby had a large impact on many students, even if they were not in her class, leading Patton to launch a GoFundMe campaign in support.

“I went in to visit with her when my brother was in Kindergarten. She was always a warm presence and welcoming to me. I have known her almost all of my life and I loved going in to see her,” Patton told Castanet.

Rigby is a passionate advocate for children’s rights and reconciliation, Patton said, adding she is” highly inclusive of all students in her class and the school community — her students are not only the ones in her classroom.”

When news broke on social media that it was Rigby’s home that burned, there was an outpouring of supportive comments from parents and students.

“Omg she is my son's favourite teacher. He is 13 and still talks about how much of a great teacher she was,” said one mother.

Patton said Rigby’s husband passed away less than a year ago, so all his belongings were burned in the fire, along with all her teaching materials for the upcoming school year.

Rigby has also been looking after her terminally ill mother. Both are now living in a motorhome in Summerland and are in search of a furnished home in West Kelowna soon.

“Shannondee is such a thoughtful, kind, generous person who gives her time and anything else she can in order to help her students, friends, and others in the community,” Patton continued.

As of Friday morning, the fundraiser had raised $4,300 of its $15,000 goal.