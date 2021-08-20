Mount Law wildfire creeping south towards Okanagan Connector

Rob Gibson

The Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control and is slowly moving towards the Okanagan Connector, where it is now more visible.

Luke Robinson with BC Wildfire Services tells Castanet there are 69 firefighters from four different provinces fighting the blaze. Four helicopters and one skimmer are also splitting time between Mount Law and other wildfires in the Okanagan complex.

"Crews continue to work closely with the West Kelowna Fire Department on the northern edge of the fire where the houses are," Robinson said.

Robinson says the fire is burning towards the Okanagan Connector at a very slow pace.

"We currently don't have containment on the south flank as it moves towards the Connector. It's a rank two fire, so it's not spreading quickly."

Robison says they are working on a fireguard in case they have to do a back burn near the highway. "If you're driving along the road, don't suddenly stop to take a photo, that's how accidents happen."

"The idea of building a guard is so we don't destroy any of the infrastructure, like fencing and the like near the highway, in case we have to do a planned ignition."

In a bit of good news, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has reopened several parks previously closed due to the fire, including; Lower Glen Canyon Regional Park, Gellatly Heritage Regional Park and Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park.

Until the fire threat is reduced, the following regional parks remain closed: