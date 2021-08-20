West Kelowna firefighters met with parade from thankful residents

Fire crews at West Kelowna’s Station 34 were honoured by the community Thursday with a parade.

Firefighters were asked to meet at the fire hall at 5:45 p.m., but most were unaware of what was to come.

“It's awesome. It shows that the community sees what we're doing and all the efforts we’re putting in. It shows that everyones coming back home and it's awesome. It means a lot to us,” said firefighter Matt Hill from Sundre, Alberta.

Erin Williams works at a hospital, and after seeing the support that healthcare workers received during the peak of the pandemic, her family wanted to honour those who were also working tirelessly around the clock.

"We just wanted to say thank you and let them know how grateful we are for all their hard work that they’ve been doing this summer. We want them to know from the bottom of our hearts how grateful we are for their dedicated work,” said Williams.

She said her family's home and summer cabin were save through the efforts of the firefighters.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said seeing cheering residents at Thursday's appreciation parade made him emotional.

"It's great because our firefighters see that, and that is the kind of thing that gets us all out of bed tomorrow in order to deal with this, so it's super encouraging, but it also makes me emotional. Like I think everyone here would tell you we’re just doing what we're here for,” said Brolund. “This is the big show and we want to be able to help the community when they need it.”

Brolund also said that the amount of support fire crews in West Kelowna has received has been overwhelming, as they've received things like water and food from locals, but he also wanted to take the opportunity to remind residents about safety.

“If someone were to ask us what we need, we need you to fire smart your home. We need you to pay attention to things that you can do to make our job easier on the next fire,” said Brolund.

Some of those who participated in the parade had just been evacuated from their homes in the last week, so as you can imagine, emotions were on display. Overall, both the residents and the fire crews were left with smiling faces after the parade ended.