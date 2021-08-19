Area restriction lifts at site of Brenda Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS file photo

The BC Wildfire Service has lifted the area restriction around the Brenda Creek wildfire, near Brenda Mines off Highway 97C.

The fire, which at one point threatened the only power lines linking West Kelowna to BC Hydro’s grid, was reclassified to “under control” on Wednesday.

The public is being reminded that the Brenda Creek fire zone is still an active job site and caution should be taken. Damaged trees and ash pits are just a few dangers that could cause serious injury.

“Nearby communities may see smoke within the fire's perimeter over the coming weeks. Smoke appearing from within the fire perimeter and burned material is common; however, smoke that rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire's perimeter should be reported,” BCWS said.

The Headwaters Family Camp, which was within the now-lifted area restriction, has already announced that it will not be opening until Aug. 31 due to fire risk.