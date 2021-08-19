Emergency crews on scene of a collision between a dump truck and a sedan

Photo: David Ogilvie

Traffic on Highway 97 northbound near Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna is down to a single lane following a collision between a dump truck and a sedan.

The highway remains open to single-lane traffic after a dump truck rear-ended a sedan just before Boucherie Rd.

Emergency crews are on scene assisting, including BC Ambulance and there appear to be injuries to the occupant of the sedan.

The collision happened just before noon on Thursday and traffic should return to normal within the next few minutes as crews clear the scene.