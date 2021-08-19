Mount Law flare-ups watched anxiously by Trepanier residents

Photo: Contributed

Despite the BC Wildfire Service reporting no significant growth on the Mount Law wildfire Wednesday, residents of the Trepanier area above Peachland say they watched anxiously as the fire appeared to move closer to the highway along the Okanagan Connector.

"Our neighbourhood at Dryden Road-Smith Way up in Trepanier has been watching it grow in the last few hours," a resident told Castanet in an email overnight.

The fire was last estimated by the BC Wildfire Service to have burned 800 hectares.

"No significant growth has been observed in the last 48 hours due to the lower temperatures, increased precipitation and relative humidity recoveries," the wildfire service said in a Wednesday night update.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and will be under investigation.

Twenty-eight firefighters, three helicopters, and heavy equipment worked on the fire Wednesday with support from six water skimmers and four retardant air tankers. Crews from eight local fire departments are also assisting.

Crews remained on site overnight.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said Wednesday afternoon there were still spot fires within the perimeter of the blaze, and encouraged residents to call 911 if they see a spot fire growing rapidly or threatening homes.

One structure was damaged in the blaze, which broke out Sunday.