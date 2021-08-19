Glenrosa community grateful for firefighters

Madison Erhardt

Father and son Michael and Vincent Richardson say they could see flames across from their front lawn Sunday evening and knew they would have to move fast.

“It was a panic. It was a first time experience. You could see the flame just growing right over the tree line here and we thought once it starts to come down we better get out of here” Michael Richardson said.

The Richardsons say they had hardly any time at all to pack.

“We just left with our truck, the wife and our dog and that was it.”

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says the Mount Law fire spread extremely quickly.

“Number one on my mind was what are we going to do about this and how bad could this be. I think you always play through the worst-case scenario in your mind at least I do as the incident commander and trying to plan backwards from that. The worst case for this fire was making me very very concerned.”

Brolund described Sunday as the perfect storm.

“Wind and heat so you know all the of the factors were there.”

Brolund says the West Kelowna Fire Department had a lot of help battling the blaze.

“Sunday night we had help from eight regional fire departments here in the Okanagan. I can say today that there are firefighters from at least three provinces working with the BC Wildfire service and us as a structural fire department.”

Both The Salvation Army and Emmanuel Church provided food and shelter for crews after their 14-hour-days.

The West Kelowna Fire Department says they are grateful for the community's support.

“For me as the chief it is part of my role, but nothing I can do or say compares to when the community shows up for these guys and lets them know how important they are and thank them.”

“You can never thank them enough. There is nothing you can do that will ever be thanks enough for what they do,” Richardson said.