Music in the Park returns to Kinsmen Park in West Kelowna Friday

Photo: City of West Kelowna

After a one-week hiatus, Music in the Park returns this Friday to Kinsmen Park in West Kelowna.

The evening entertainment will feature pop-rock singer/songwriter Justin J. Moore and bluesman Graham Ord and his band.

Shows are scheduled for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. In keeping with provincial health orders, only 50 seats will be available for each show.

You can reserve a spot by calling 778-797-8800, or emailing [email protected]

Food trucks and Park Play Day activities will be available on site, weather permitting.

Those attending are reminded to bring their own blankets, chairs, umbrellas and water.

Click here for more information on this weeks shows.