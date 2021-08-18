Questions being asked about the urgent evacuations of West Kelowna seniors

Photo: Contributed A row of wheelchairs on the tarmac where an airplane full of care home patients were being whisked away from the Central Okanagan to the Lower Mainland.

Anger and confusion over the evacuation of West Kelowna seniors continues more than 24 hours since many were moved to other care homes, private residences, or flown to the coast.

Castanet has learned the flight bound for Vancouver, which began loading with seniors Tuesday morning, was on the tarmac until late Tuesday afternoon. An employee at the airport said it was still loading at 2:30 p.m.

Susan Tough tells Castanet her 96-year-old aunt, who has never even been on a plane before, was on that flight.

"They told me where they will be putting her, but had no phone or contact information for me. She has no family in Vancouver – we are all here in West Kelowna."

Tough says she has since learned that her aunt was being sent to George Pearson Centre, a long-term residential care facility located in the Marpole neighbourhood of Vancouver. Tough says she wasn't given any contact information or even a phone number, "I was told to give them 24 hours to get settled before calling."

Tough is now driving to Vancouver and hopes to at least speak to her aunt.

"I am unfortunately not allowed to visit and they don’t have phones set up, but I took great comfort that six of Brookhaven staff from my aunt's ward are here with them so familiar faces and consistent care."

Tough says the care worker she spoke with told her those who traveled by road actually got to the Lower Mainland quicker than those who travelled by air.

Tough wonders why it was so important to move the seniors the way they did, in some cases, in the middle of the night. Care home staff worked tirelessly to carry out Interior Health's evacuation orders, and the effort continued in Vancouver where Translink greeted the evacuees at the airport with a fleet of buses.

Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton posted to Twitter about the huge undertaking.

Spent the better part of the day helping coordinate evacuation for 4 Assisted Living/Long Term Care facilities due to fires. This is a climate emergency. This is ON TOP of the most COVID we have seen EVER AND the ongoing opioid emergency — Carol Fenton (@DrCarolFenton) August 18, 2021

By the time the plane was being loaded on the tarmac at Kelowna International Airport — a painstakingly long process due to the care needs of the patients — evacuation orders were in the process of being lifted around the Mount Law and White Rock Lake wildfires.

Castanet has been contacted by several family members who question if the massive effort was necessary, given the negative impact has had on residents and families, and the greatly subsided fire activity.

Faith Greenwood, whose mother was moved from the Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna with no explanation of where she was sent, called the situation "shocking and unacceptable."

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 at Brookhaven I haven't spoken to my mom in three weeks as per their lockdown requirements. They need a better plan for contacting families as the situation plays out."

Brookhaven Care Centre currently has nine residents and 19 staff infected with COVID-19, according to Interior Health.

Interior Health has refused to answer questions as to when the seniors will be returned to their communities, now that the wildfire risk has lessened in West Kelowna. The health authority cited complex care needs when asked about seniors waiting on the tarmac for hours.

"Interior Health has taken a number of measures to ensure the safety and continuity of care to some of our most vulnerable residents. Some of the long-term care residents from West Kelowna were transported by air to the Lower Mainland," IH said in statement to Castanet.

"These are people with complex care needs and it takes longer to safely load and unload the plane. We are grateful to the Lower Mainland care homes who have received these people and we are pleased everyone has made it safely to their destination."

Susan Tough doesn't find that response particularly helpful and she has reached out to Westside-Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart to express her displeasure.