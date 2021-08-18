Firefighters get much needed smile break, playing with evacuated puppies

Photo: Diana

Firefighters battling the Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna got a much-needed break from the action on Wednesday.

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Diana tells Castanet she pulled over at the fire hall, and "the firefighters saw the puppies and they all came running over."

Diana said she was "more than happy to take a couple of minutes to cheer up their day."

Diana tells Castanet she is now taking care of the puppies as the owner, a breeder who owns a farm on Preston Rd., is busy trying to tend to some of her other animals.

"They have a farm with about 12 horses, which are now displaced and they are relying on the communities support. They were given some money for food and clothes but none of that includes puppy feed or anything like that."

Diana tells Castanet the puppies, all English bulldogs, are in good shape and will eventually be sold once they are older.