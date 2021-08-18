BC Wildfire Service says no significant growth for Mount Law wildfire due to cooler weather conditions

Photo: Mike Biden

UPDATE: 10:16 p.m.

Due to cooler weather conditions, the Mount Law wildfire has not seen any significant growth in the last couple of days, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire — which erupted Sunday afternoon in Peachland — is currently estimated at 800 hectares in size.

“No significant growth has been observed in the last 48 hours due to the lower temperatures, increased precipitation, and relative humidity recoveries,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said Wednesday afternoon there were still spot fires within the perimeter of the blaze, and encouraged residents to call 9-1-1 if they see a spot fire growing rapidly or threatening homes.

Fire crews are still actively suppressing the fires, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said.

On Wednesday, there were 28 BC Wildfire Service personnel on scene, along with “multiple pieces” of heavy equipment and three helicopters.

“There is currently support from six water skimmers and four retardant air tankers, whose actions will be highly visible to West Kelowna, Kelowna and Peachland,” the agency said.

“A multitude of personnel from eight local fire departments will continue to assist on this incident.”

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

While much of the risk from the Mount Law wildfire in Glenrosa has subsided, the blaze remains active.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said Wednesday afternoon that there are still many small spot fires within the perimeter.

Castanet has also been contacted by residents on Trepainier Road, on the Peachland side of the fire, who say there have been a number of flare ups this afternoon.

“Due to the heat of the day, these may become more active and particularly visible overnight. Fire crews are actively suppressing these fires,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said.

“If residents witness these spot fires threatening homes or other values or growing rapidly, they should call 9-1-1 immediately and fire crews will be directed to that area.”

Evacuation orders impacting 15 properties and 479 alerts remain in place.

ORIGINAL 11:10 a.m.

"My stomach was turning over thinking of what was happening and the loss that our community was going to see."

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says he watched the Mount Law wildfire erupt Sunday afternoon in Peachland and knew fire crews were in for a long battle ahead.

"It was literally to the front doorstep of a number of properties. It looked horrible on Sunday night. I knew that my people were working hard and we also had lots of help. This is what we were trained to do."

A total of 25 fire trucks and 80 firefighters from eight municipal fire departments battled the flames Sunday.

"We have people here from the BC Wildfire services and also out of town. We have West Kelowna, North Cowichan, Willowbrook, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Woss, and Sundre Alberta."

"We were all running on adrenaline Sunday and Monday and that is what got us through. It is exciting, but not in a good way. As the days go on here it is difficult work and we are so incredibly lucky to have the crews from the BC Wildfire services and those out of town."

Brolund says crews attacked the fire very strategically.

"We really take a big problem and try and break it down into smaller pieces. In doing so we started to look at how we would divide the resources that we have and how do we get more if we needed them, which we did."

"We went street by street and neighbourhood by neighbourhood and then the firefighters are going in and doing what we call a rapid assessment. Whether or not we could protect the buildings and which ones we could protect. Essentially where we could draw a line and take a stand. That happened throughout probably ten different streets during the height of the fire."

Only one structure was damaged. Brolund says the home is "a complete loss."

Some homeowners chose to stay home, despite being told to evacuate, posing danger for everyone involved.

"We only take the action of putting an order in place because it is required. It also allows us to do things like lay fire hoses out across the road. That means their way out may be blocked. If they then decide to leave we need to devote resources into clearing a path for them."

A total of 15 properties remain on evacuation order.

Two properties on McIver Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert.

"There is still active fire burning around them or across their driveways. We are still on their properties with hoses and water laid out. We wouldn't be comfortable with people sleeping in their homes there with fire being actively fought."

Brolund says Mount Law was quiet on Tuesday night.

"In terms of our objectives today we will be continuing to put out hot spots and deal with hotspots as they occur."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.