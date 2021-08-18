Bait car catches thief in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a bait car in West Kelowna.

RCMP were alerted on Wednesday just after 4:15 a.m. by police dispatchers that a bait car in the West Kelowna area had been activated, entered and stolen.

While receiving updates from dispatchers, officers were able to locate the car's speed and direction of travel,. Officers from West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP flooded the area.

“Front line officers intercepted the eastbound vehicle on Highway 97 South near Westside Road where it had stopped,” said Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

“The driver and only occupant, a man known to police, was taken into custody.”

After arresting and identifying the suspect, officers determined the man was also allegedly in breach of several court orders. The suspect was also allegedly driving while prohibited.

The 22-year-old man from Kelowna remains in custody at this time and faces a number of potential charges.