90 year old missing in Peachland

Photo: RCMP Hugh Young

West Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are looking for an elderly man and asking the public to keep an eye out as well.

90-year old Hugh Young walked away from his home in the 3000 block of Beach Ave. in Peachland around 1:30 Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

His family says it’s out of character for Young to be out of contact for so long, and police are worried for his well being.

They’ve brought in the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Service to aid in the search.

Young is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build and short white hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket and black shorts with white detail.

He regularly walks with a cane but didn’t take it with him. RCMP say he may appear disoriented and could be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hugh is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).