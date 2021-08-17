Canada Post suspends some West Kelowna mail deliveries due to smoke

Photo: Contributed

Parts of West Kelowna didn’t get mail delivery Tuesday, because of the smoky air.

Canada Post suspended deliveries to postal codes starting with V4T due to poor air quality in the area. Air quality in the Central Okanagan is currently at a 5 out of 10.

A handful of other communities in wildfire zones have also not been getting mail, including Spaullumcheen, Logan Lake and Kleena Kleene.

Canada Post says the safety of its employees is its number one priority and it has made the call not to send out delivery agents at this time. It will continue to assess the situation and delivery will resume once it’s deemed safe.

For the latest on Red Delivery service alerts, you can check the Canada Post website.