West Kelowna seniors evacuated overnight due to Mount Law wildfire

A Peachland woman describes a chaotic scene as her 90-year-old father was transferred from one long-term care home to another in the middle of the night.

Lynn Sweet tells Castanet her father, Walter McMechan, along with the rest of the residents and staff at Lakeview Lodge in West Kelowna were evacuated overnight starting at midnight.

"The way this was all done, I'm not blaming anyone, but I think the government should have emergency plans for these types of situations."

Sweet says she got a call at 2 a.m. Tuesday to let her know that her father was being transferred to the other side of the lake to Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna.

"They had to put him somewhere. They're all in hallways. My dad was sleeping in a chair, it was absolute chaos," Sweet says.

Sienna Living, the company that runs both care homes, was complying with evacuation guidance issued by Interior Health. Castanet reported Monday that Village at Smith Creek and Lakeview Lodge residents were being moved primarily to local sites in the community, but some were sent to the Lower Mainland, depending on where their families are located and what care needs they have.

None of the care homes were located with an evacuation order or alert area, with the transfer of residents being a precautionary step.

Sweet says her father suffers from dementia and was very confused by all the activity, "he knows he's out of his environment but he's not getting the answers he wants, which increases his dementia and anger."

Castanet reached out to Sierra Living and were told the care home is complying with evacuation orders issued by Interior Health and that 114 patients were moved from West Kelowna to Kelowna overnight.

"It started at midnight and went the whole night. Everyone has been doing an amazing job. We brought over beds and everyone is now settled, everybody is now doing really good," says a spokesperson for Sienna Living.

Faith Greenwood, meanwhile, tells Castanet she had no idea her mother was being moved from Brookhaven.

"A friend notified me at 10 o'clock Monday night because she saw a story on Castanet," she said.

Greenwood says she has frantically been trying to get information about her mother but, "due to the outbreak of COVID-19 at Brookehaven I haven't spoken to my mom in three weeks as per their lockdown requirements. They need a better plan for contacting families as the situation plays out."