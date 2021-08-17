'Things are looking positive': Weather gives fire crews an assist in fighting Mount Law wildfire

Photo: Bill Cheetham A tanker dropping retardant on the Mount Law fire in Glenrosa

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Things are looking positive around the Mount Law wildfire burning above the hills of West Kelowna and into the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

That according to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund, who told Castanet News the wet, cooler weather conditions around the Mount Law wildfire has "bought us a bit of time."

"It's obviously very cool and, while we didn't get as much rain as we had hoped, the little bit we did get has quietened things down.

"Things are looking positive."

Brolund says the quietening of the fire will allow crews to get into areas of of Glenrosa and the higher elevations they were unable to access due to the fire activity of the past 36 hours.

He says today's objective is to continue to put out hot spots and that might still be burning that could turn into something that could threaten homes.

Brolund says damage assessment teams are also mobilizing to determine the exact damage caused by the fire within the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

"There is a small amount of damage to structures. We will have an exact number, I hope by the end of the day."

Those affected property owners will be informed before the fire department goes public with that information.

The status of the current evacuation orders and alerts will also be discussed later today.

As has been the case with other fires across the Southern Interior, Brolund took issue with those on evacuation order who either stayed behind, or tried to get back in after they had evacuated.

"We put evacuation orders in for good reason. It is always on our mind that people are out of their homes and that they're inconvenienced.

"But, again last night, that was one of the things that diverted our attention from the fire, was evacuees."

Brolund says members of the West Kelowna Fire Department, other city officials and friends have also been evacuated as a result of the fire.

"We do our best to get them home as quickly as we possibly can," he said.

"As soon as it's safe, and we're able to, we will get people back."

The quietening of the fire is also allowing Gorman Brothers Lumber to resume operations later today.

ORIGINAL 5 a.m.

It was a more quiet night on the fire lines at the Mount Law wildfire in Glenrosa.

Rain and cooler temperatures meant the terrifying orange glow that loomed over the West Kelowna neighbourhood on Sunday night was no longer visible.

Despite the dampened fire activity, the Regional District of Central Okanagan issued slightly widened evacuation alerts Monday night for 18 properties in rural Peachland.

The fire is still estimated to be 800 hectares in size. At sunset, it was mostly smouldering and burning on the ground.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue still has not provided specifics of what exactly the “small number” of structures hit by the fire on Sunday night is.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews spent Monday working to reinforce a guard on the north flank with heavy equipment, while extending those control lines down the western edge of the fire towards Highway 97C.

There are 22 wildland firefighters, three helicopters, air tankers and municipal firefighters assigned to the blaze.

This story will be updated throughout the day as information is known.