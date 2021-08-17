Rain brings cooler night on lines of Mount Law fire in Glenrosa

Photo: Bill Cheetham A tanker dropping retardant on the Mount Law fire in Glenrosa

It was a more quiet night on the fire lines at the Mount Law wildfire in Glenrosa.

Rain and cooler temperatures meant the terrifying orange glow that loomed over the West Kelowna neighbourhood on Sunday night was no longer visible.

Despite the dampened fire activity, the Regional District of Central Okanagan issued slightly widened evacuation alerts Monday night for 18 properties in rural Peachland.

The fire is still estimated to be 800 hectares in fire. At sunset, it was mostly smouldering and burning on the ground.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue still has not provided specifics of what exactly the “small number” of structures hit by the fire on Sunday night is.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews spent Monday working to reinforce a guard on the north flank with heavy equipment, while extending those control lines down the western edge of the fire towards Highway 97C.

There are 22 wildland firefighters, three helicopters, air tankers and municipal firefighters assigned to the blaze.

This story will be updated throughout the day as information is known.