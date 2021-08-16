Evacuees watch anxiously as firefighters work to get a handle on Mount Law wildfire

Cindy White

It’s a tense time for evacuees.

Many who were forced out or decided to leave before they got the evacuation order, parked their RVs at the Walmart in West Kelowna, where they could watch the progress of the Mount Law fire, and see the water bombers and helicopters working to contain the flames.

“We got out early because last time in 2009, when the other fire hit, up above Gorman’s Mill, we got evacuated and it was pretty scary trying to get out with all the traffic backed up. The flames were actually right beside the road and the trees were spontaneously combusting, it was brutal. There were people all over the road. It was just chaos and I didn’t want to go through that again,” said Glen Levanen.

He lives on McLeod Road, just below where the fire was burning but was hopeful crews would get the upper hand.

“I’ve built some of the air tankers right now that are bombing the fire. I work as an aircraft mechanic out at the airport, so I know...it’s risky what they do for a living and I appreciate what they do,” added Levanen.

Other evacuees have not experienced anything like this before.

“Well, in the afternoon we saw the fire coming up over the mountain, well we saw the smoke. So, we had already had some stuff prepared in the event that this happened. My family is new to Okanagan. We moved up here about two years ago, so we haven’t really had any fire experience yet,” said Daniel Hildenbrand, a recent arrival from Chilliwack.

“We were all prepared-ish, but once you get that ten-minute notice you’re kind of put into high gear to get out of there. It was very coordinated with the first responders being on the scene directing everybody, and it was very efficiently run I thought.”

Not everyone had the option to take an RV and find a place to set up. The reception centre at the Salvation Army Community Church in Kelowna was very busy with evacuees from Glenrosa, but also many from Westside Road, chased out by the White Rock Lake fire.

One man who had to leave his home twice said he had more than 120 people ahead of him just to register with Emergency Management BC, and he couldn’t find anywhere to stay in the city, not even a campsite.