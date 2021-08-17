Accommodation crunch for Central Okanagan evacuees lifts

Madison Erhardt

UPDDATE 12:15 p.m.

An accommodation crunch for evacuees in the Central Okanagan has lifted.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre Centre spokesperson Laura Wilson says they now have enough lodging for evacuees in the region.

She was not able to offer specifics as to what changed in the past 24 hours, since emergency officials said Kelowna was “at capacity,” but it is likely weekend visitors have now left the region. Others tourists have cancelled hotel bookings in the wake of advisories by the provincial government.

There has also been an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community.

“At this point, they are not requiring any additional support through private homes,” she said. “Enough accommodation have become available locally and we are able to support evacuees with local accommodations.”

Wilson said donations for evacuees can still be dropped off at the Rutland Salvation Army at 200 Rutland Rd. South.

“We are very thankful, the community is very generous and supportive and we appreciate their support of ESS volunteers.”

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

With thousands displaced from their homes due to the wildfires across the region, the community has come together to lend a hand however they can.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says they have been inundated with calls from residents asking how they can be of help to those in need.

“Our ESS is operating out of the Sutherland Avenue location so anybody can drop off items of donation to the Salvation Army there," said EOC information officer Laura Wilson.

For those that are offering up properties, Wilson says it is best to contact CORD. From there, CORD will connect those that are displaced with those who have a place to stay.

Doug Patton says he has property up at Big White and is hoping it can be of use to a family.

“We are not there right now. We use it on weekends, but we don’t have to be. I would rather someone use it that needs it. For people that are displaced, having any sense of normalcy is huge, especially for your families. So if they can be in a nice property for a few weeks or however long this takes and make it feel like home then why not.”

"I can only imagine how a five-year-old would feel living in a Walmart parking lot right now."

Wilson says the biggest help is making sure you are ready to leave at a moments notice.

“We really need people to be prepared. It is a volatile situation right now and we really need them to have a plan and have things ready to go if they have to be evacuated.”

For the latest on evacuation orders and alerts, you can head to cordemergency.ca.