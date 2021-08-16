Evacuees from Interior Health care homes are being sent to the coast in most cases

Photo: Castanet Staff Brookhaven Care Centre

Interior Health is updating how it’s dealing with evacuations from long-term and continuing care homes because of nearby wildfires.

Since Friday, residents have been moved out of care homes in several communities, including West Kelowna, Merritt, Armstrong, 100 Mile House and Lillooet.

Families are being contacted directly to be told where the loved ones are being taken.

From West Kelowna, seniors from the Brookhaven long-term care home are being relocated to health authorities in the lower mainland, including Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, and Providence Health.

Village at Smith Creek and Lakeview Lodge residents are being moved primarily to local sites in the community, but some are going to the Lower Mainland.

The West Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre are still open at this time.

From Armstrong, Pleasant Valley Manor residents have gone to the Lower Mainland.

People removed from facilities in Merritt, Lillooet and 100 Mile House are also being placed in Fraser, Vancouver Coastal and Providence spaces.

Anyone wishing to confirm a loved one’s current location can call: 1.877.442.2001