Photo: Contributed

A number of West Kelowna residents woke up Monday morning to find big chunks of ash on the ground around their homes.

The ash could be from either the Mount Law wildfire or the White Rock Lake wildfire depending on how the wind blows.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says the Mount Law fire was putting up heavy ember showers Sunday night and was spotting ahead of itself “on numerous occasions.”

“And that is certainly what drove some of the decisions that were made around the evacuation order areas for example, making sure people were out of the way so that we could do our work in those neighbourhoods that came to pass,” he said.

Early Monday morning a West Kelowna resident drove into work in Westbank near the Save On Foods to find large pieces of ash in the parking lot.

"It is certainly concerning when you see ash that size littering the parking lot. It is scary because if that lands on the wrong place it could be dangerous," he said.

Brolund said the Mount Law fire was displaying very aggressive and active behaviour early Monday. It is estimated at 800 hectares in size.

The White Rock Lake wildfire has previously put up large ember showers, which I one point caused sweeping evacuation alerts for the Vernon area. Fire officials said Monday that the ember shower situation was less dangerous on West Rock Lake fire at the moment.