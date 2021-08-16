Your Mount Law wildfire photos.

The Mount Law wildfire has grown to more than 800 hectares as of Monday after being sparked by a human late Sunday afternoon.

The fire has grown aggressively, fanned by gusting winds.

West Kelowna Fire Chief, Jason Brolund tells Castanet the fire first broke out in the valley draw between Mount Drought and Mount Law, and then quickly ran up the hill burning at rank 4/5, forcing firefighters to put out the call for help across the region. Fire activity in BC is ranked on a six point scale, with six being the highest.

Live updates on the Mount Law fire can be found here.

Send your photos and video to [email protected]