YouTube Broc Popoff,

Castanet reader Broc Popoff captured dramatic time-lapse of the Mount Law wildfire above Glenrosa, which has now grown to 800 hectares in size.

Water bombers and air support are attacking the fire Monday morning as it continues to burn out of control.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund tells Castanet the fire is displaying very aggressive and active behaviour early Monday.

Live updates on the Mount Law wildfire can be found here.