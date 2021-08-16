Mount Law fire believed to be human caused as hundreds evacuated Sunday night

Photo: Christopher Dunn

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says this morning that the Mount Law wildfire above West Kelowna is now estimated at 800 hectares in size.

Further updates to come as the day progresses.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

Fire crews from across the region continue to battle the Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna.

The aggressive fire sparked Sunday evening and quickly grew to 200 hectares in size, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of homes in Glenrosa, Crystal Mountain, Peachland and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

It continues to burn out of control.

Crews remained on the fire lines overnight.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and will be under investigation, the BC Wildfire Service said late Sunday.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations described the situation as "dynamic and evolving" about 12:45 a.m.

Trees were candling as the wildfire slowly made its way down the hill above Glenrosa.

The fire is widely visible across the Central Okanagan.

BC Wildfire Service responded with 11 ground personnel, and multiple pieces of heavy equipment on Sunday. Personnel from the West Kelowna and Vernon fire department are also assisting.

Four air tankers and four helicopters worked on the fire until last light.

We will have updates on the situation as more information becomes available this morning.