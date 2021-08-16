Early reports indicate limited structural damage at Mount Law wildfire

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m.

It appears some structures may have burned overnight at the Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says this morning that "early reports indicate limited structural damage" – however, that does not rule out any damage.

Details are still coming in, and so far the complete picture is unclear.

More information will be provided to property owners and the media as it becomes available, the EOC said shortly before 9 a.m.

"Cooler temperatures are forecast for today and tomorrow, but fires remain out of control and are expected to be active today. Central Okanagan and BC Wildfire crews will continue suppression efforts on the ground and in the air today. People are asked to stay away from areas close to the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters should avoid areas of the lake being used by air support."

Residents in evacuation alert areas are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Mount Boucherie Secondary School has closed to streamline operations. Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Residents requiring assistance, including lodging, should report to the reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna, which will be open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors from outside of the Central Okanagan should check DriveBC.ca to confirm highways are open before heading home.

Anyone wishing to check whether friends or family have been evacuated can use the “Find an address or place” search feature on the website at cordemergency.ca/map.

UPDATE: 8:41 a.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed six regional parks Monday morning due to the Mount Law wildfire.

Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park, Coldham Regional Park, Goats Peak Regional Park,

Glen Canyon Regional Park, Gellatly Heritage Regional Park, Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park are all closed as of Monday morning.

The Region RDCO Communications officer Bruce Smith says, "for everyone’s safety, please stay out of these parks. If necessary, this will also allow structural and BC Wildfire crews to safely do their work."

Smith says these parks will remain closed until it is safe to allow visitors once again.

Smith says “we never want to close our parks, but in this case keeping everyone safe and not straining our first fire responder resources is more important.” Smoking, open flames, campfires and any type of barbeque are not allowed in RDCO parks due to the current fire danger.

Many other regional parks remain open are not affected by this closure.

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says this morning that the Mount Law wildfire above West Kelowna is now estimated at 800 hectares in size.

Further updates to come as the day progresses.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

Fire crews from across the region continue to battle the Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna.

The aggressive fire sparked Sunday evening and quickly grew to 200 hectares in size, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of homes in Glenrosa, Crystal Mountain, Peachland and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

It continues to burn out of control.

Crews remained on the fire lines overnight.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and will be under investigation, the BC Wildfire Service said late Sunday.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations described the situation as "dynamic and evolving" about 12:45 a.m.

Trees were candling as the wildfire slowly made its way down the hill above Glenrosa.

The fire is widely visible across the Central Okanagan.

BC Wildfire Service responded with 11 ground personnel, and multiple pieces of heavy equipment on Sunday. Personnel from the West Kelowna and Vernon fire department are also assisting.

Four air tankers and four helicopters worked on the fire until last light.

We will have updates on the situation as more information becomes available this morning.