Reader photos of the Mount Law wildfire above Glenrosa

Shortly before 5 p.m. a new wildfire erupted above the Okanagan Connector and Peachland visitor centre.

The flames grew quickly as crews from West Kelowna rushed to the scene. Air support in the form of tankers and helicopters are hitting the fire hard.

High winds are complicating things for firefighters and parts of Upper Glenrosa are being evacuated.

These are some of the most dramatic reader photos of the Mount Law wildfire.

