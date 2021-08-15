West Kelowna  

Reader photos of the Mount Law wildfire above Glenrosa

Your pics: Mount Law fire

Shortly before 5 p.m. a new wildfire erupted above the Okanagan Connector and Peachland visitor centre.

The flames grew quickly as crews from West Kelowna rushed to the scene. Air support in the form of tankers and helicopters are hitting the fire hard.

High winds are complicating things for firefighters and parts of Upper Glenrosa are being evacuated.

These are some of the most dramatic reader photos of the Mount Law wildfire.

Send your pictures and videos to [email protected]

