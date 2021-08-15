Parts of Glenrosa evacuating due to Mount Law wildfire

Contributed

UDPATE 9:15 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Regional District has now issued an evacuation alert for the entire Glenrosa neighbourhood due to the Mount Law wildfire.

“Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents,” the regional district said.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and RCMP are assisting with missing evacuation orders to homes closer to the wildfire. Those residents are being asked to leave immediately.

An interactive map of the impacted evacuation order and alert areas is here.

Photo: CORD

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Law wildfire is now 40 hectares in size, and growing, due to winds.

Ground crews, air support and assistance from the West Kelowna Fire Department are on scene.

RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are issuing evacuations in Upper Glenrosa.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for parts of Upper Glenrosa due to the Mount Law wildfire.

Residents under evacuation order should leave their properties immediately. The City of West Kelowna has also issued a local state of emergency.

A full list of addresses on evacuation order is here:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca.

“Due to aggressive fire activity and wind conditions, it is anticipated that additional properties may be placed on evacuation order and/or alert later this Sunday evening,” the Central Okanagan Regional District said.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the Mt. Law wildfire has been set up at Jim Lind Arena located at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

Evacuees will still need to visit the ESS Reception Centre in order to receive the appropriate supplier forms as specific paperwork is required in order to access these services. ESS volunteers are available, as needed, to help affected Central Okanagan residents. Residents that are evacuated from their homes must report to the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging.

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has named the fire burning above Highway 97C and Peachland the Mount Law wildfire.

Five air tankers and helicopters are hitting the fire from the air constantly.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says it will be releasing info soon.

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

At least four water tankers are hitting the wildfire burning above Peachland and the Okanagan Connector.

Helicopters are also bucketing the blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather, along with high winds hitting the region, are creating challenges for initial attack crews.

Trees at the fire above Highway 97C and candling and the fire is growing.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

Castanet reporter Madison Erhardt says the new wildfire start above Peachland is growing quickly.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it has activated its emergency operations centre to manage the situation. More information is expected shortly.

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and helicopters are hitting the fire. West Kelowna Fire Rescue is fighting the blaze on the ground.

Castanet will have more information for you as it becomes available.

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

The fire has closed the left-hand, westbound lane of Hwy 97C.

One lane is shut between Hwy 97 and Brenda Mine Road.

DriveBC also reports limited visibility with smoke in the area and advises drivers to expect delays.

#BCHwy97C - Limited visibility with smoke has a Westbound lane closure in effect between #BCHwy97 and Brenda Mine road.

Crews on scene. Expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/lEr5WEvVLm#KelownaBC #AspenGroveBC #MerritBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 16, 2021

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

A firefighting helicopter has arrived and has started bucketing the new fire burning above Peachland.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

Charlene Mortensen with the BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene and BCWS is sending crews. A BCWS unit should be on the scene in the next two hours.

ORIGINAL 5.22 p.m.

A new fire has sparked across from the Peachland visitor centre off the Okanagan Connector.

Heavy smoke and flames are visible.

BC Wildfire is aware and are on the way to the scene.

One caller who passed by said he could see trees candling.

At this time it is unclear what sparked the blaze.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.