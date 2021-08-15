179033
West Kelowna  

New fire erupts off Highway 97C above Peachland

New fire erupts off Hwy 97C

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

The fire has closed the left-hand, westbound lane of Hwy 97C.

One lane is shut between Hwy 97 and Brenda Mine Road.

DriveBC also reports limited visibility with smoke in the area and advises drivers to expect delays.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

A firefighting helicopter has arrived and has started bucketing the new fire burning above Peachland.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

Charlene Mortensen with the BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene and BCWS is sending crews. A BCWS unit should be on the scene in the next two hours.

ORIGINAL 5.22 p.m.

A new fire has sparked across from the Peachland visitor centre off the Okanagan Connector.

Heavy smoke and flames are visible.

BC Wildfire is aware and are on the way to the scene.

One caller who passed by said he could see trees candling.

At this time it is unclear what sparked the blaze.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

