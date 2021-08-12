177398
West Kelowna  

Rockfall mitigation work to start next week in Shannon Lake

Construction crews will start stabilization work of Shannon View Drive with rock scaling on Monday.

Work is scheduled along Shannon View Drive for weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and weekend work is also required on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic will take place on Shannon View Drive and traffic will be monitored to ensure that safety and proper access can be maintained during the construction.

The $287,000 project slope upgrades includes two phases of construction.

Phase 1 features the installation of slope stabilization measures on the rock face and rope-access scaling to reduce the hazard of falling rocks on Shannon View Drive. Phase 2 includes the realignment of Shannon View Drive to greatly reduce the rockfall risk.

This project is expected to be completed by fall of 2021.

