Rockfall mitigation work to start next week in Shannon Lake

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Construction crews will start stabilization work of Shannon View Drive with rock scaling on Monday.

Work is scheduled along Shannon View Drive for weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and weekend work is also required on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic will take place on Shannon View Drive and traffic will be monitored to ensure that safety and proper access can be maintained during the construction.

The $287,000 project slope upgrades includes two phases of construction.

Phase 1 features the installation of slope stabilization measures on the rock face and rope-access scaling to reduce the hazard of falling rocks on Shannon View Drive. Phase 2 includes the realignment of Shannon View Drive to greatly reduce the rockfall risk.

This project is expected to be completed by fall of 2021.