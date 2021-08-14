Badger spotted running through West Kelowna paintball course

A badger was spotted at the Safari Ridge Adventure Park in West Kelowna Thursday afternoon.

The curious critter was filmed wandering around the paintball course at Safari Ridge by Mike Bjarnason, who says he was enjoying a round of paintball before he noticed the rare animal.

“I had seen the badger running around, and I knew right away I had to send it in the Castanet,” said Bjarnson.

Badgers are extremely rare in B.C. It's estimated there are roughly 300-400 of them left in the province. They are an endangered species in British Columbia.

If you have a photo or video you’d like to send us, click here.