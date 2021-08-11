West Kelowna builder fined $16,000 by WorkSafe after structure collapse

Photo: Google Maps

A West Kelowna-based steel building contractor has been fined just over $16,000 by WorkSafeBC after a structure they were erecting collapsed.

Norsteel Building Systems Ltd. was hired by a prime contractor to install a prefabricated steel building at a job site at 8850 Jim Bailey Road in Kelowna.

Workers began the erection on Oct. 28, 2020 and two days later, on Oct. 30, 2020 at about 12:25 p.m. there was a “major structural collapse,” according to WorkSafeBC inspection documents obtained by Castanet.

There were no injuries reported in what WorkSafeBC called a “close-call" incident. Workers had installed about 13,500 sq/ft of building prior to collapse.

The job site’s prime contractor reported the incident to WorkSafeBC. Of the 11 workers on site at the time of the collapse, five were employed by Norsteel.

The post-incident WorkSafeBC inspection revealed four violations of the Workers Compensation Act.

The documents state a worker reported concerns related to the safety of the job site that were never investigated by Norsteel. The details of those concerns are redacted.

Norsteel also failed to erect the building in accordance with the manufacturer’s information or an engineer's recommendation.

“The employer is in the business of erecting prefabricated buildings. The employer must provide a written plan of how they will ensure than buildings that they are erecting will withstand any stresses likely to be imposed on it,” an order from WorkSafeBC states.

The WorkSafeBC files state the partially constructed building was not properly supported by temporary bracing. An additional WorkSafeBC order alleged inadequate training for Norsteel employees.

In a statement to Castanet, the company said it fully cooperated with WorkSafeBC's investigation.

"We are grateful there were no physical injuries involved and have supported our crew with mental health services to help deal with the aftermath of the incident," the company said.

"We completed our own investigation and immediately began implementing changes to prevent anything similar from happening again, whether in the unique circumstances of this build, or in any circumstances. We took this seriously and have learned from this experience. The safety of our employees and our sites is priority."