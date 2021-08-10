177398
West Kelowna  

Kelowna-West MLA apologizes for 'insensitive' comments

Local MLA offers apology

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart is offering an apology on Twitter.

Stewart has been facing a backlash over a tweet and subsequent comments about government support programs.

In the August 6 post, he suggested government programs don’t encourage workers to seek employment.

He had retweeted a post from fellow Liberal MLA Todd Stone, who criticized the government over its jobs record, pointing out BC was the only major province to lose jobs in July, with 3,100 fewer people working. At the same time, Stone said there is a growing labour shortage in multiple industries.

The NDP blasted Stewart, claiming he is kicking British Columbians when they are most vulnerable by criticizing supports that are helping people through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others have also questioned if Stewart, whose family owns Quails' Gate Winery, is acting as an MLA or basing his criticism on private business interests.

They point to a job posting offering minimum wage for full-time hours. The posting for vineyard workers at Quails' Gate says the positions may include early morning starts, weekend hours, and standing on your feet for long periods.

He is also under fire for telling the Kelowna Capital News BC’s recovery plan is too focused on “special interest groups" like disabled people.

Those remarks led to Tuesday’s apology.

Castanet reached out to Stewart, but he declined further comment.

