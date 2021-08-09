Busy road in Westbank First Nation to close for 8 weeks

Photo: WFN

The Westbank First Nation is announcing a two-month closure of a busy section of roadway.

The closure starting Monday will run for about eight weeks between Old Okanagan Highway and just north of Elk Road. It is to allow for the installation of sidewalks and bike lanes in the area.

The First Nation received $500,000 last year in provincial funding to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and add additional lighting to the Old Okanagan Highway and Louie Drive area.

"These funds will allow Westbank First Nation (WFN) to continue to build upon our priority of promoting a safe and healthy community for our Members, residents and visitors," said Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson in a news release when the funding was announced.

"WFN has also committed to working towards lessening our carbon footprint as a community; creating more safe and updated pathways for alternative transportation will help move us towards that goal."