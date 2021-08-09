Construction set to begin on Glenrosa Reservoir water storage facility

Photo: Contributed

Starting this week, construction crews will begin mobilizing at the Glenrosa Reservoir water storage facility site in preparation for construction beginning later this week.



Construction work will primarily occur off-street along Glenrosa Road between Turnbull and Fenton Roads, and is scheduled during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the possibility of intermittent weekend work, if required.

Large vehicles and equipment will use Glenrosa Road to haul necessary equipment and materials to and from the work site. Motorists are advised to follow all posted speed limits and signage and anticipate additional slow moving vehicle traffic travelling on and turning onto Glenrosa Road.

The $3.2 million new water reservoir project is required to meet existing and future potable water storage demands in the Glenrosa area. The entire project is expected to be complete by summer 2022.