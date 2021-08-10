Dog abandoned during Westside Road evacuation now recovering

Madison Erhardt

Smokey the dog is doing well after reportedly being thrown from a car during the evacuation of the La Casa area of Westside Road on Friday night during the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers say they noticed a man leaving in his vehicle only to stop 100 yards up the road and throw the five-year-old dog out the window before continuing on.

The team was able to capture the dog and bring her back to the base where she was given food and water.

The Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has since taken over the care of Smokey.

“I'm not here to judge. I am here to figure out a solution. I am not here to discuss the problems. So for me, it is like we have a dog so let's try to help as much a possible," said veterinarian Dr. Oz.

Smokey is a mixed breed, energetic and loves all people.

“Her molars are broken with a pipe exposure so we need to figure it out to fix that. Other than that she is amazing, she’s lovely, she is happy and she is wanting to find a really good home.”

Oz has taken care of abandoned animals during wildfire season for the past 10 years.

Currently, there are a total of 16 dogs and cats staying at the veterinary hospital because of evacuation orders. Oz credits the animal's smooth transition to the vet techs at the facility.

“Anyone that needs help, food, shelter, boarding, medication. We have a few people who just needed meds because they forgot them. We are here and it is all from our heart. They don’t pay for anything. We just take care of everything.

Anyone interested in adopting Smokey should visit the hospital's website.