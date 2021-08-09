RDCO issues water advisory for Westside Road systems due to White Rock Lake fire

Photo: pixabay

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued precautionary water quality advisory for all its water systems along Westside Road.

A power outage due to the White Rock lake wildfire and heavy water use for fire protection gas may impact water quality. BC Hydro restored electrical service to the RDCO areas it serves along Westside Road yesterday Sunday. It had been off since Friday evening.

The Water Quality Advisory is in place until further notice for the Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore Estates water systems. A previously issued Water Quality Advisory remains in effect for the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects approximately 731 properties connected to the three water systems.

As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers for these systems, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute.