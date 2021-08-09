New affordable apartments coming to West Kelowna

UPDATE 9:33 a.m.

A 120-unit residential building being constructed at 1750 Old Ferry Wharf Rd. in West Kelowna has been given a financial boost.

Harbour Ridge, developed by Quadra Homes, is a 5-storey mixed-use building that features 120 units ranging from one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, and will provide West Kelowna with much-needed rental housing.

The project received funding through CMHC’s Rental Construction Financing initiative (RCFi), a National Housing Strategy program that supports rental housing construction projects to encourage a stable supply of rental housing for middle-class families in expensive housing markets.

All units have rents below 30% of the median household income for the area. Ten percent of the units meet or exceed municipal accessibility standards. The project is designed to achieve a minimum 35.1% decrease in energy intensity and 35% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions relative to the requirements of the 2015 National Energy Code for Buildings.

ORIGINAL 8:45 a.m.

The Government of Canada has announced $34.5 million in funding to help support construction of 120 new affordable housing units in West Kelowna.

The funding comes under the rental construction financing initiative.

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, are making the announcement.

More to come...