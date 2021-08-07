Search and rescue volunteers rescue abandoned dog during evacuation

Photo: COSAR Search and rescue volunteers with Smokey Friday night.

Search and rescue volunteers rescued a dog during the evacuation of the La Casa area Friday night, after a resident in the area appeared to abandon it.

Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were tasked Friday night with helping inform residents along Westside Road of the evacuation order that was put in place north of La Casa, due to the encroaching White Rock Lake wildfire.

After speaking with a man about the evacuation in the La Casa neighbourhood, the volunteers noticed something odd.

“As the team continued through the neighbourhood they noticed the man leaving in his vehicle, only to stop 100 yards up the road and throw an older dog from his vehicle, before continuing out of the resort and south down Westside Road,” COSAR posted to Facebook Saturday.

“The team managed to wrangle the dog and bring her back to command base where she was given food and water and the nickname Smokey.”

It's not clear why Smokey was seemingly abandoned by her owner, but after a stay at the command base, one of the volunteers took her home. She will be taken for a checkup by Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital as well.

"Dr. Oz's been great during the evacuations. He's always willing to go above and beyond to help people out," said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

“It's my understanding that after Dr. Oz checks Smokey over, a suitable home will be found. I know these are incredibly stressful times, but what happened is unacceptable."

Smokey is an older female mixed breed dog with no collar or tattoo.