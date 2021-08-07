Fire crews seeing success on fire burning in Trepanier area

Photo: Brian Hill Air tankers worked on the Mount Miller fire Friday.

Fire crews made good progress Friday on the Mount Miller wildfire burning in the Trepanier area, just west of West Kelowna.

The fire was sparked north of the Okanagan Connector by lightning on Thursday, and it has since grown to 3.4 hectares in size.

“Yesterday, crews working on that fire saw good success completing a portion of the guard around the objective today is to keep working on that guard with aerial assistance,” said fire information officer Jean Strong.

There are currently no buildings threatened by the fire.

Strong did not know how many firefighters are working on the blaze Saturday, but she said helicopters will continue to provide support throughout the day.

Air tankers hit the fire hard Friday.