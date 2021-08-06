'I expect to lose everything': New evacuation orders on Westside Road for White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: Natalia Polchenko The White Rock Lake wildfire, viewed from the Okanagan lakeside on Thursday night

The Central Okanagan Regional District has issued new evacuation orders for the Killiney Beach including Ewings Landing areas due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The new order includes 608 properties along Westside Road from 8525 Ewings Landing Road (south end) to 9995 Westside Road (north end), up to the Sugarloaf Forest Service Road turn off. An interactive map is here.

Residents in this extended evacuation area have until 1 p.m. this afternoon to return and gather belongings and all must leave the area by 1 p.m. They must leave the area travelling south on Westside Road as there is no access to the north. An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents is located at 1480 Sutherland Ave in Kelowna.

Meanwhile, residents in the Beau Park Road area, northeast of Parker Cove, who were ordered to evacuate days ago are feeling pessimistic and abandoned by fire officials.

"We have not seen one helicopter, water bomber or fireman in the area to protect our properties," said resident Mike Keough.

Keough says he and his wife have left their property and belongings and are in Lavington, "I'm pissed."

He said residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake are facing losing their homes to the aggressive and fast-moving fire that is now just a few kilometres away from Westside Rd.

"I fully expect to lose everything we have up there," Keough says.

Responding to the concern, BC Wildfire Services information officer Hannah Street told Castanet, "we are in triage mode."

Firefighters were trying to save property and lives in the Monte Creek area overnight, but Street said wildfire personnel are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to respond.

Keough says some of the residents in the area, including a contract firefighter, are staying put to try and protect their homes.

"They have to do it on their own. They're setting up sprinklers... The fire is right there."

Street emphasized how important it is for those under evacuation orders to leave the area, "as you can see from the Monte Creek fire, our firefighters were put in danger trying to rescue individuals who remained behind. We won't drop our firefighters into situations where there is no exit."