BCWS crews battling a new fire north of the Okanagan Connector

Photo: Lynn Grahame

UPDATE 8:42 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service tells Castanet they plan to add additional air support to the Mount Miller wildfire burning in the Trepanier area near Peachland and West Kelowna Friday.

Six ground personnel were dispatched to the fire Thursday evening but wildfire crews don't work every fire for 24 hours.

The objective today is to hit the fire with more air support.

Wildfire crews will work around the clock and have been on the White Rock Lake wildfire but there are limits on shift length and crews need to be swapped out on a continuous basis in situations like the Sparks Lake and White Rock Lake wildfires.

ORIGINAL 8:14 a.m.

The Mount Miller wildfire burning in the Trepanier area near Peachland and West Kelowna has doubled in size over night.



BC Wildfire Service reports the fire is now 2 hectares and they have six personnel, and three helicopters working on the blaze as of 9:30 p.m. last night.

BCWS says air support and helicopters will continue to work the blaze today.

Jayden Wasney