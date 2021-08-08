West Kelowna driver photographed driving on sidewalk

Photo: Lois Papineau

A woman snapped this photo of what appears to be a vehicle driving on the sidewalk in downtown Westbank.

Lois Papineau shared this photo of the vehicle travelling on the sidewalk on Highway 97 and Hoskins Road.

"She was in front of Pathways and had backed up to in front of Wings. My coworker said she was going to a dental place which was in the next block over. And was planning on driving the sidewalk to get back to it."

There is no word on whether the driver managed to get turned around.

The incident reportedly took place on August 5th.