Brenda Creek wildfire now 'held,' evacuation orders lift

Photo: BCWS Brenda Creek wildfire on July 26.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

The Brenda Creek wildfire is now classified as “held.”

That means fire officials believe the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

The Central Okanagan Regional District has also lifted its evacuation alerts for the area.

While evacuation orders have now lifted around the fire, an area restriction remains in place.

ORIGINAL 10:50 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has lifted its evacuation orders around the Brenda Creek wildfire, burning north of the Okanagan Connector near Brenda Mines.

The orders were lifted impacting 41 properties included the cabins in the Headwaters Lakes area. A map of the lifted orders is here.

The BC Wildfire Service said Thursday that structural protection teams are being demobilized around Headwaters Lake due to progress made by crews. The forecast is calling for winds to be 10-15 km/hr from the west, with afternoon gusts of 30 km/hr in the afternoon.

“The fire received strong winds over the past few days but fire guards and crews have held the perimeter successfully,” BCWS said.

The fire is still classified as out of control and crews are patrolling and extinguishing hot spots along the guard south of the fire perimeter and under the critical power lines.

An evacuation alert for 18 rural, camping and recreational properties within the Central Okanagan Regional District is still in place.

There are currently 18 firefighters, three helicopters and a dozen pieces of heavy equipment are now assigned to the fire.