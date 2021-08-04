Half of Westshore Estates residents defying evacuation orders

Photo: BCWS

The RDCO and BC Wildfire are battling two fronts pertaining to the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

They're fighting the fire and, according to RDCO West Director Wayne Carson, they're battling misinformation on Facebook.

"We're trying to correct it, but basically it's just people that decided this was a good opportunity to dump on the regional district," said Carson, a former fire chief with North Westside Fire Rescue.

"They misunderstand how the whole thing works. The RDCO is following directions through incident command and people managing the fires, and those that know what's going on.

"When they tell you to put out an order or alert for evacuations, they are following information that's flowing through the system from people who know what the hell is going on."

Some of that is keeping some residents of Westshore Estates, who have been placed on evacuation order, in their homes. The community is on the northernmost edge of the regional district's boundaries, next to Sugarloaf Mountain and the Okanagan Indian Band.

According to Carson, about half of all Westshore Estates residents have ignored evacuation orders, and remain inside their homes, something he says could not only hamper firefighting efforts, but could have life-threatening consequences.

"The message we're trying to get to residents is that if you do stay behind, they're are going to hamper and interfere with both the structural protection of the homes and the fire itself.

"They are not going to be deploying sprinklers on homes that are occupied."

And, he says, people on the ground are at risk of water or retardant being dropped from high altitudes.

As well, Carson says the Westshore Estates water system belongs to the regional district and, in emergencies such as this, the water belongs to the fire department.

"You are not going to be able to go out and do an independent effort to protect your own house because the water doesn't belong to you."

Power could also go out, either by the affects of the fire, or it could be shut off if a fire gets too close to power lines.

The message, says Carson, is if you are ordered to leave, do so, and let forestry and structural firefighters do their jobs of protecting your home and those around you.

The fire is estimated at 32,500 hectares and, according to BC Wildfire, has been showing aggressive fire behaviour. Forecasted winds could also impact fire activity.