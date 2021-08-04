Tactical officers arrest wanted man in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team were deployed on Tuesday to assist West Kelowna RCMP in the arrest of a suspect on outstanding warrants.

“The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Collins, was taken into custody,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “He will be brought before the BC Provincial Court today.”

Collins was wanted for numerous charges including driving while prohibited, mischief, dangerous operating and flight from police. They caught up with him at a residence in the 3000-block of Cougar Road in West Kelowna.

"Front line officers established an area of containment around the home, and out of an abundance of caution, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist," says Cpl. Noseworthy.

No further information regarding this incident is being released at this time.