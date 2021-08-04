Fire guards hold at Brenda Creek wildfire despite recent strong winds

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Brenda Creek wildfire on July 26.

Good progress continues to be made on the Brenda Creek wildfire burning south of the Okanagan Connector.

The fire, first discovered on July 14, remains estimated at 824 hectares. It's remained at that size for the past 10 days.

An evacuation order remains in place for a number of cabins in the Headwater Lakes area, but the fire is no longer immediately threatening the area.

“Structural protection is being demobilized from values around the Headwater Creek area due to progress that crews have made,” the BC Wildfire Service said in its Wednesday morning update.

Fire crews continue to patrol under the powerline that supplies electricity to Peachland, West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, extinguishing any hot spots.

“Winds today are forecast to be 10-15 km/hr from the west, with afternoon gusts of 30 km/hr in the afternoon,” the BCWS says.

“The fire received strong winds over the past few days but fire guards and crews have held the perimeter successfully.”

Eighteen firefighters remain working on the fire, along with three helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.