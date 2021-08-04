RCMP say suspicious device at West Kelowna home was not a bomb, not related to shooting

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

RCMP confirm they disposed of a suspicious device in a West Kelowna home on Sunday.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, police say the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit safely disposed of the device.

West Kelowna RCMP attended a home on the 2600 block of Cameron Road as part of what they described as an ongoing investigation.

While at the residence, officers located what appeared to be a possible improvised explosive device.

Officers evacuated the area, and the device was safely removed from the scene and disposed of at a secondary site.

“Investigation has determined this device is not related to the shooting in Kelowna on July 31,” says Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

“Examination of the device determined that it was someone’s attempt at a homemade battery pack, however it was unstable and potentially dangerous.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.